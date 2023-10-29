Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, aids displaced workers in Bohol

The relief efforts were implemented in collaboration with Congresswoman Alexie Tutor in Alicia, Anda, and Mabini; and Mayor Albino Balo in Guindulman.

Held at the Guindulman Municipal Gym, Go’s team distributed snacks to a total of 360 displaced workers. Meanwhile, there were select recipients of shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball. In an effort to address the welfare of individuals residing in job-scarce rural areas, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation aims to provide temporary job opportunities for eligible members of low-income rural households who are willing to engage in unskilled physical labor for a defined period if the bill becomes law.

Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government through these centers. headtopics.com

Go also mentioned that Super Health Centers are set to be established across the province. The Super Health Center will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. headtopics.com

Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation’s health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.

