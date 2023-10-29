Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among Filipinos

“We must ensure that our patients, as well as our tireless healthcare workers and frontliners, have access to nourishing food during these trying times,” he said.

With this, Go has recently conducted various feeding initiatives for patients, hospital workers, and frontliners in public hospitals with Malasakit Centers, to promote the importance of proper nutrition for Filipinos.

“Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng wastong nutrisyon sa ating mga kababayan. Alam po natin na sa pagkain tayo nagkukuha ng lakas, kalusugan, at proteksyon laban sa iba’t-ibang sakit. Kaya naman, patuloy tayong tumutulong sa mahihirap upang sikaping ang Pilipino ay may access sa sapat at masustansiyang pagkain,” stressed Go. headtopics.com

Go’s feeding program has already reached various hospitals with Malasakit Centers across the country. The integration of nutritional support into these centers further reinforces the senator’s commitment to holistic healthcare.

So far, Go’s team has organized feeding initiatives through rice porridge or ‘lugaw’ distribution, among others, in various public hospitals in Metro Manila. They also reached out to several hospitals in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal. headtopics.com

In Mindanao, Go’s team also reached hospitals in Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Cotabato City, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Sultan Kudarat for this feeding initiative.

Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally sponsored and authored by Go, institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program to help indigent patients with their medical expenses. To date, there are 159 operational centers that have successfully helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide. headtopics.com

Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, aids displaced workers in BoholThe Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Thursday, October 26, joined a series of relief operations aimed at assisting displaced workers across various municipalities in Bohol including the towns of Guindulman, Alicia, Anda, and Mabini. Read more ⮕

Bong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during health information orientation in Samal IslandBong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during Provincial Health Information Management System Orientation in Samal Island Following his visit to Babak District the previous day, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a staunch advocate of community development, attended another Provincial... Read more ⮕

LIST: Unconventional travel ideas for FilipinosFrom the City That Never Sleeps to the cultural hotspot of Japan, here are few travel suggestions for your next flight. Read more ⮕

PH coordinating with Israeli forces to find 2 missing Filipinos, DMW saysThe Philippine government is working closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to confirm the status of the 2 missing Filipinos in war-torn Israel. Read more ⮕

Repatriation flight from Israel readied for 62 more FilipinosThe fourth repatriation flight will arrive in the Philippines next week. Read more ⮕

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕