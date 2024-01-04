Bone Talk: A Gripping Young-Adult Novel Set in the Philippines

IT is 1899, and the Americans are moving up north in their colonization of the Philippines. Samkad lives in a tribe deep in the jungle and has never encountered anyone from outside his own tribe before. He's about to become a man, and while he's desperate to grow up, he's worried that this will take him away from his best friend, Little Luki. However, Samkad's world is about to change utterly.

A strange man with white skin arrives in his village, and Samkad discovers Kinyo, the brother (a mirror image) he never knew he had. A brother who tells him of people called 'Americans.' Americans who are bringing war, and burning, to Samkad's homeland. The world, as Samkad knows it, is about to change. This is a summary of Candy Gourlay's novel, 'Bone Talk,' a gripping young-adult novel that I had read before and recently re-read, with a local edition from Anvil. It was originally published by David Ficking Books in London. 'Bone Talk' has reaped the rewards it so richly deserves





