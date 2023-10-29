Bombers turn back Chiefs, snatch no. 3 spot

Jonathan Medina fired 16 points for the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers in their 79-74 stopping of the Arellano University Chiefs on the Sunday in the 99th National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil-EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Medina’s assist to Ry de la Rosa and basket off Joshua Guiab’s rebound play in the final 22 seconds gave the Heavy Bombers enough room to post their second straight win and snatch the no. 3 spot in the team standings with their 8-4 win-loss record.

Patrick Ramos added 15 points, while De la Rosa knocked in 12 for the Heavy Bombers, handed the Chiefs their ninth setback in 11 games. The San Sebastian Stags stunned the San Beda Red Lions with their aggressiveness to pull off an 75-67 upset, with Reggz Gabat dishing out 18 points. headtopics.com

Romel Calahat shot 16, while Rafael Are made 14, with his three charities in the last nine seconds helping the Stags end a four-game losing skid, to move up at 4-8. The Red Lions, who got 16 points from Jomel Puno, fell to their second straight setback, and into fourth place at 7-4.

Meanwhile, the College of St. Benilde Blazers, with Ray Carlos leading the way with 19 points, found themselves moving up and sharing third with the Red Lions, after they disposed of the University of Perpetual Help Altas,77-73. headtopics.com

Migz Oczon made 18 points for the Blazers, which have won three straight matches, to earn a similar 7-4 slate with the Red Lions.

