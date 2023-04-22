Bomb explosion kills 4, injures 50 at Mindanao State University

Four persons died and 50 others were wounded after a bomb exploded inside the Dimaporo Gym of the Mindanao State University (MSU), while a Catholic Mass attended by students was held past 7 a.m. on Sunday, police reported. Brig. Gen.
Allan Cruz Nobleza, police regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said three persons were killed on the spot and another one died before reaching the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC), where rescuers rushed 43 people wounded from the explosion. Aside from the 42 wounded people being treated at the APMC, another eight injured were treated at the MSU infirmary facility. It was learned that the officiating priest, Fr. Benigno Flores Jr., had already started the Mass celebrating Advent when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded 15 minutes into the ceremony. Flores was not hit and was immediately whisked away to safety, but church workers said he was still in shock and could not speak to reporter
