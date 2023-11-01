Bolivia severs ties with Israel, others recall envoys over Gaza

LA PAZ, Bolivia – Bolivia said on Tuesday, October 31, it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

Bolivia “decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a “massacre of the Palestinian people” in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.Other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, have also called for a ceasefire.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its war in Gaza, retaliation for an October 7 attack in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants who Israel says killed 1,400 people, including children, and took 240 people hostage.

