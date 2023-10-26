Bolden brace fuels Filipinas' comeback win over Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiers

The Philippine women's football defeated Chinese Taipei with a 4-1 comeback victory to kick off its second round campaign in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament Thursday in Australia.

After trailing 1-0 early in the second half, Sarina Bolden scored the equalizer for the Filipinas as she converted a penalty kick at the 54th minute. It took seven more minutes for Katrina Guillou to find the back of the net to give the Philippines a 2-1 edge.

Bolden then scored her 28th international goal at the 83rd minute, while Chandler McDaniel sealed the win for the Filippinas at the 90th minute. The triumph gave the Philippines a huge boost ahead of its clash with FIFA Women's World Cup semifinalist and host Australia on Oct. 29. headtopics.com

