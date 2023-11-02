Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat

BOEING. The Boeing logo is seen at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2023. WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Boeing, one of the world’s largest defense and space contractors, said on Wednesday, November 1, it was investigating a cyber incident that impacted elements of its parts and distribution business and cooperating with a law enforcement probe into it.on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the US plane maker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by November 2.

The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.

“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

Boeing’s parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report. Some webpages on the company’s official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues. (CISA).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organization’s system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion.

