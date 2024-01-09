Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis Deepens as Loose Parts Found on Grounded Aircraft

Boeing's 737 MAX crisis worsens as loose parts are found on grounded aircraft, raising concerns about manufacturing. US regulators grounded 171 MAX 9 planes after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated flight. Passengers are voicing safety concerns about the aircraft.





