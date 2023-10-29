BOC files raps vs 77 Pinoy, Chinese warehouse ‘looters’

Sixty-seven Filipinos and 10 Chinese underwent inquest proceedings before the Pasay prosecutor’s office last Friday on charges of violating Sections 305 (trespass or obstruction of customs premises), 1421 (removal, breakage, and alteration of marks), 1424 (removing goods from customs custody) and 1430 (violations of this act and rules and regulations in general) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to Articles 293 and 302 of the Revised Penal Code, which pertain to the...

The BOC reported that its operatives saw the suspects break the bureau’s seal on the 11-story warehouse, carry the confiscated goods from the upper floors to the ground floor and load the goods into an L300 van with plate number TNP 882.

Enciso said that had the suspects succeeded in stealing the goods, the items were reportedly intended to be sold in the local market.“It was an attempt... no goods were illegally removed, due to the timely response of the CIIS-Intellectual Property Rights Division on the intelligence information it received.” headtopics.com

A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms after figuring in an accident in Quezon City before dawn yesterday... The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in schools in Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Norte that have been hit...

BoC starts releasing balikbayan boxes stuck in warehouseTHE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has started releasing the balikbayan boxes of roughly 200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) stuck in the warehouse for almost a year. Read more ⮕

BOC vows abandoned 'Balikbayan' boxes will be distributed swiftlyThe Bureau of Customs (BOC) has vowed to immediately distribute abandoned 'Balikbayan' boxes, and urged migrant Filipinos to be wary of sending these to questionable forwarding firms in their areas. Read more ⮕

BOC agents seize P1.4B worth of e-cigarettesDefining the News Read more ⮕

For loyal fans, Pinoy radio dramas live onStanding in front of a microphone, voice actor Phil Cruz pretends to wield an amulet to defeat the Devil for the latest instalment of one of the Philippines’ few surviving radio dramas. Read more ⮕

Pinoy hataw ng 5 ginto sa APGHumakot pa ang national para athletes ng limang gintong medalya sa 4th Asian Para Games na pormal nang nagtapos kahapon sa Hangzhou, China. Read more ⮕

NutriAsia brands remain a top choice of Pinoy householdsDefining the News Read more ⮕