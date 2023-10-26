Bloomberry CSR arm to donate ₱1B from casino funds for Clark hospital

According to CDC President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera, they expect the funds from the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. would meet the target schedule of the start of construction, which is the first quarter of 2024.

“All casinos have CSR funds required by Pagcor,” Devanadera told reporters on the sidelines of the 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) in Manila last Thursday. She added that Bloomberry would release P500 million this year and the other P500 million next year.She said the funds will not go through CDC nor Pagcor, as the money will be “directly spent” by Bloomberry.

Devanadera said that the CMSMC is a “masterplan” for the housing of a heart center, kidney center, children’s center, cancer institute and trauma center. She said the entire multi-health project costs P10 billion, excluding the cost for equipment. headtopics.com

She pointed out that Bloomberry was also the one that crafted and spent for the entire master plan. Devanadera said the CDC’s participation is on the land and usufruct. Meanwhile, the CDC chief said the construction of the first building is set to start in the first quarter of 2024 as the state-owned firm is currently finishing the documentation. The construction, she added, will take about 18 months to 24 months.

She said that the masterplan will “most likely” not be open to private investors because the government “would Iike to have it.”

