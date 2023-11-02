Blood sacrifice and ancient rituals are the inspirations behind this haunting runway show

“Sanguis,” a Latin word for “blood,” aimed to present the dark phase every designer goes through in their journey. For Thian, mounting a runway show allowed designers to freely express themselves, to do whatever they wanted with their work, and to share their story, no matter how sad or uplifting it may be. “I want them to experience my design, to feel my journey—anxiety, depression, and uncertainties,” the designer mused.

Thian’s show started with a dramatic display, a muse pouring blood on a pristine white dress, a representation of a ritual. As the haunting chapel music played, his other muses remerged on the runway. For this collection, the designer worked with white, red, and black as his main palettes. He is known for his impeccable leatherwork, but what made it different from his past collections was the use of cotton, mesh, and knit materials as well as beadwork—a way for him to reinvent his style.

Among the highlights of his collection were his white pieces with delicate red crystal embellishments that look like drops of blood. Another stellar look that graced the runways was the red look with a cape made of leather vinyl cutouts paired with legging boots. Ending his runway show were two feathered ball gowns, which for him, represented the birds used as animal sacrifice for ancient rituals.

To complete the collection, Thian collaborated with accessories brand Elementari for the stainless chokers, rings, and metal mesh sculptures with pearls and stones. While local jewelry brand Mjorian crafted a stunning 24k necklace adorned with mother of pearl for one of his finale looks.

