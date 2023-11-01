Blinging in the New Year

Holiday drinks include Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and cold-brew iterations. “Starbucks Christmas Blend was first introduced 39 years ago, in 1984,” according to Mich de Guzman from Starbucks’ marketing team. “Back then, Starbucks only had five stores in the US.” Christmas Blend consists mainly of Latin American beans — Guatemala Antigua and Colombia coffees to which is added a special batch of rare Sumatra beans aged five years.“We’ve added Papua New Guinea beans to the blend to add to the spicy character,” notes De Guzman.

This year's marketing campaign features colorful dots and Char Vilchez, manager of Marketing and Global Responsibility explained why: “First, it's really about human connections. And second, we’ve been here for 26 years, and I think it's about time that we welcome the Gen Zs to our market, inspiring them to come together at their favorite Starbucks stores. So whether you're with friends, a business meeting, even alone reading a book, connections are actually being made.

Estee Go, manager of Digital Customer Experience and Loyalty, shared new digital innovations: “Last Oct. 17 we actually scaled up our Starbucks Rewards program, making it easier for our customers to join and collect stars easier.”

The planner promotion has been ongoing for 21 years, according to Jamie Silva, Starbucks senior manager of Marketing, Digital Customer Experience and Loyalty, who listed Starbucks’ recent milestones: opening the Hiraya store in Tagaytay a few months ago, releasing the iconic Blackpink collection, opening the first Community Store in Tondo, and now unveiling the 2024 Starbucks Traditions Collection.The holiday drinks, food, and merchandise are available starting today at all Starbucks stores.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordThe homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in its first attempt to break the prestigious title held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on October 22.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Ready, set, collect: The 2024 Starbucks Traditions season has arrivedHere's how you can begin collecting stickers, starting on Nov. 2

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Bonmati toasts 'unique year' after winning Ballon d'OrAitana Bonmati succeeded her international teammate Alexia Putellas as winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Jolas says RHJ is ready to go despite playing all year roundMANILA, Philippines: This year has been a busy season for TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after playing nearly non-stop basketball.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: 2024 World Car of the Year candidates are...36 candidates in the running for 2024 World Car of the Year awards

Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipino caregiver vows to stand by 95-year-old Israeli employer until the endDespite enduring trauma since the outset of the conflict, the Filipina caregiver, who rescued her employer from Hamas militants, expressed her commitment to staying by her side indefinitely.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕