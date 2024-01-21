Blazing Bullets

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza on Saturday reported a surging death toll as Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced increasing domestic criticism, rejected calls for “Palestinian sovereignty” after the war. While fighting raged across the besieged Gaza Strip, a strike in Syria blamed on Israel and missiles fired at US-led coalition forces in Iraq raised further fears of a wider conflagration.

Gaza’s health ministry reported at least 165 people killed over the previous 24 hours — more than double Friday’s figure. An AFP correspondent reported gunfire, air strikes and tank shelling, especially in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis city





