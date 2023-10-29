Blazers jump to fourth place in NCAA; Stags snap 4-game skid

And it took the emergence of Prince Carlos from the ashes of their early defeats for the Blazers to reclaim the place they should have secured much earlier in the season having brandished almost the same roster from its runner-up team from a year ago.

Carlos waxed hot early when CSB made it move and slowly built momentum from there to go into the final period with a 12-point cushion. The Blazers used it to survive Art Roque 11-point explosion in the last canto and escape with the win, their seventh against four wins that was good for joint No. 4 with the Lions.

Will Gozum, amid his personal struggles, showed up as the reigning MVP that he is in the fourth period when he uncorked seven of his 15 points in that key stretch that helped CSB preserve the win.“We are still short of our goal,” said Tiu. “We just have to worry about ourselves and take care of our business. We are far from where we want to be, but at least we are getting away with some wins.”Earlier, San Sebastian took down San Beda, 75-67 to snap a four-game losing streak. headtopics.com

Reggz Gabat showed the way with 18 points while Rommel Calahat added 16 as the Stags improved to 4-8 record while sending the Red Lions reeling to a 7-4 slate.

