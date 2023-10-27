Blast from the 90s past! Things to do at Makati’s Millennium Market on October 28 to 29

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to rewind the clock and turn back in time, 90s babies? Feed into your childhood “NOWstalgia” at this year’s Millennium Market, Makati Street Meet’s latest fair organized by Make it Makati, Estates on Fleek, and Ayala Land!
The 90s-centric event is happening this Saturday to Sunday, October 28 to 29, from 10 am to 10 pm at Paseo de Roxas along Ayala Triangle Gardens, Ayala Avenue, Makati City. Guests can expect both retro food and fun from a variety of stalls exclusive to attendees.and get the chance to win P15,000 for the best groovy moves.
for the chance to win a free three-days-two-nights stay for two to four people in Hatch, Sicogon Island, Iloilo. Entrance for the event starts at P50.
