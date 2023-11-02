Blackpink Lisa’s Chinese social media page suspended after Paris burlesque routine

“The account can longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules from the Weibo Community Management Regulations,” her replacement page stated.

It is not clear what types of complaint she has received but China’s web companies routinely suspend or remove pages that breach the country’s myriad censorship rules – or that simply generate too much controversy.

The suspension of her account comes after Lisa performed five shows at the Crazy Horse Paris in September. The venue is one of the city’s top burlesque performance spaces but her shows stirred controversy in some parts of Asia where more conservative attitudes can prevail.Weibo accounts of Blackpink’s other members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose – remain online.

K-Pop supergroup Blackpink rose to international fame after debuting in 2016. The group headlined Coachella this year and has collaborated with US singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez. Lisa – the only girl in the group without Korean heritage – has gained a large following in China in particular, having appeared as a coach in local reality dance show.

In China there was a fierce debate on Weibo between users who questioned Lisa’s decision to associate herself with Crazy Horse and those who supported her show.Another said her account should have been taken down sooner. “She was still very high-profile on Weibo after attending the Crazy Horse show,” the user wrote.“I may have also criticized her for the Crazy Horse show. But that doesn’t mean she should be banned,” another use wrote.

