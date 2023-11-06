Black Sheep Announces Streaming Date for 'Third World Romance'

In an Instagram post, Black Sheep announced that the film 'Third World Romance' will start streaming on Netflix on November 16. The story revolves around Britney and Alvin, who meet during a heavy downpour and develop a close friendship while working together at a grocery store. As they strive to support their families, their love story unfolds. The film stars Aquino, Dizon, and other talented actors.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: Figueroa comes through as NU deals Ateneo its third straight lossMANILA, Philippines: Jake Figueroa came through in the fourth quarter to lead National University to a 65-61 win and send defending champion Ateneo de Manila University to its third consecutive loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 4.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Yuka Saso trails in third round of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of ChampionsYuka Saso of Japan is trailing in the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She will need a strong finish in the final round to improve her ranking.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 'Ako rin po lumalaban': Yassi Pressman confesses action role made her join 'Black Rider' Yassi Pressman wanted to do the action scenes herself and not just be a passive character which led her to accept the role on the upcoming action series starring Ruru Madrid, 'Black Rider.'

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 'Comfortable, professional': Ruru Madrid, Yassi Pressman work together anew in 'Black Rider'It is not the first time that Ruru Madrid and Yassi Pressman are working together, and it showed that the two are familiar with each other as they profess that they had a good start while taping for their new show 'Black Rider,' premiering tomorrow on GMA-7.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Yassi Pressman gratefully returns to GMA as leading lady in ‘Black Rider’Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Ruru Madrid-led action series Black Rider to promote Filipino martial artsGMA Network’s Public Affairs arm has enlisted Ruru Madrid to lead its latest primetime series, Black Rider, following the success of Lolong in 2022.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »