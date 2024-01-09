HEAD TOPICS

Black Nazarene's Day: Traslacion Procession Expected to Draw 2 Million Devotees

The first Traslacion procession in three years to mark the Feast of the Black Nazarene today is expected to draw at least 2 million devotees. Catholic Church officials are hoping for a peaceful and tragedy-free celebration.

The first Traslacion procession in three years to mark the Feast of the Black Nazarene today is expected to draw at least 2 million devotees. At its height before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual rite drew 4.5 million devotees in 2018. Catholic Church officials are hoping for a peaceful and tragedy-free celebration.

