Birth of Two Babies: A Comparison to the Birth of Jesus

Two babies were recently born into our households, one biological and the other surrogate. Baby Bianca is the first-born daughter of my niece Julia and her husband Cameroon, born in New York. Baby Tobi is the first-born son of my surrogate son George and his wife Dyan, born in Hamilton East, New Zealand. Both sets of parents relocated for work reasons, similar to Mary and Joseph who had to leave Nazareth and go to Bethlehem.
