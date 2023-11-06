BIR Commissioner Lumagui Jr. Receives Rising Tiger and Nation Builder Award

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. receives an award as a rising tiger and nation builder from the Rising Tigers Magazine during its gala night on Oct. 23, 2023. The award is given to those who contribute to nation-building and to those who shape the future of the Philippines.
Philippines Headlines
