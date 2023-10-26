Biomimicry

We humans believe that we are superior to animals. We have the ability to think, learn, innovate, invent and communicate. We can control our environment too. We are the masters of our planet. Animals are simply prompted by their instincts.However, there are instances when humans learn from animals. We look to nature for inspiration for improving our way of living.

Their fur is so dense that it traps warm pockets of air in between the layers, keeping these aquatic mammals not only warm, but dry. Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of created a rubbery, fur-like pelts they say could make 'bioinspired materials,' such as wetsuits.Aerodynamic fins - Whales are able to dive hundreds of feet below the surface and stay there for hours. Scientists at Duke University, West Chester University and the U.S.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Execs discuss conditions of 2 San Fernando flyoversSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy 1,500 traffic personnel during UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City ‘unable’ to meet P50 billion budget for ‘23SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕