Bill seeks total modernization of crime investigation technology

“Out with the old, in with the new. Our law enforcers should ditch outdated crime investigation methods and embrace technology and science in doing their job. This would not only ensure airtight cases against crime suspects, it would help build the public’s trust in police investigations,” Yamsuan stressed.

He said one obsolete technique—the use of paraffin tests on persons suspected of having fired a gun, has been ruled by the Supreme Court as unreliable more than 30 years ago, and abandoned as part of casework in other countries.

He said the High Court has already pointed out that the procedure only establishes the presence or absence of nitrates or nitrites on the hand. This is inconclusive as evidence that one has discharged a firearm because nitrates or nitrites can be absent even if a person has fired a gun, or present if the person has held substances other than gunpowder but with nitrates present in them.

Yamsuan recalled that former PNP chief- now Senator Ronaldo dela Rosa has also said that even a non-shooter can yield a positive paraffin test if someone fired a gun near him or her. Yamsuan said this is important because a report quoting the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that 90 to 95 percent of cases filed by law enforcement agencies before state prosecutors were dismissed “due to lack of documents or technicalities.” Also, 80 to 90 percent of cases filed by prosecutors were dismissed by the courts because of lack of evidence or due to technicalities.

