Bill filed to declare Edsa People Power anniversary a holiday

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman has filed a bill that aims to declare the celebration of Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary on February 25 of each year a regular non-working holiday. Lagman’s House Bill No. 9405 states that February 25 must be declared a holiday to “commemorate, institutionalize, and memorialize the popular ouster of President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. as dictator of his martial law regime.

” Under Lagman's bill filed Monday, an Edsa Commission composed of different agencies would be reconstituted to plan different activities to observe the historical event. At least P10 million from the annual budget and donations would be used to fund the activities





🏆 23. cebudailynews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No power outage recorded in Iloilo City during pollsILOILO CITY – MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), the sole power distributor here, said no power interruption disrupted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in this city on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Divers use vinegar, injection guns to fight Albay Gulf infestation threatOutbreaks of the predator crown-of-thorns starfish tend to occur when ocean temperatures and nutrient levels rise

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Here's what to expect at SM North EDSA’s Northern Holiday ExpressThis installation will be up until Jan. 7, 2024.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Albay declares 'climate emergency', pledges push for renewablesEnvironmentalist and church groups have been calling on government to declare a climate crisis on a national level.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Libon, Albay placed under Comelec controlSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »