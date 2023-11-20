Bill filed to declare Edsa People Power anniversary a holiday

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman has filed a bill that aims to declare the celebration of Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary on February 25 of each year a regular non-working holiday. Lagman’s House Bill No. 9405 states that February 25 must be declared a holiday to “commemorate, institutionalize, and memorialize the popular ouster of President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. as dictator of his martial law regime.
” Under Lagman's bill filed Monday, an Edsa Commission composed of different agencies would be reconstituted to plan different activities to observe the historical event. At least P10 million from the annual budget and donations would be used to fund the activities
