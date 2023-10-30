Biggest batch of OFWs from Israel comes home

This is fourth and biggest batch of overseas Filinpino workers (OFWs) who were repatriated from the Jewish state following its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.Of the new arrivals, 32 are hotel workers while the remaining 28 are caregivers.The fourth batch of OFW returnees from Israel safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, this afternoon, October 30, 2023.
Photo from DMW FB pageThey bring to 122 the total number of OFWs who have come home since October 18 -- 74 the Gzacaregivers, 44 hotel workers and four infants.Fighting erupted last October 7 when Hamas militants attacked the southern part of Israel near the Gaza border with a barrage of missiles, killing over 1,000 Israelis in an instant.Israel staged its counter attack that levelled many areas in Gaza and closed its border, depriving Palestinians of food and other supplies.
Philippines Headlines
