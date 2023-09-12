Big Belly: Siargao's Secret to Juicy Wagyu Burgers

What makes a good burger? More than the toppings and the bun, it’s really the beef – that perfect high-quality, freshly-ground blend of beef and fat to make the best and juiciest burger patty. At Siargao’s Big Belly, that is their secret: well-made, medium-rare wagyu beef patties that melt in your mouth – juicy, thick, soft. Big Belly first opened in Siargao Island in 2020, founded by two Spanish friends from Barcelona, Marc Alberich and Chef Miguel “Mingu” Marcelino.

Only meeting on the island by chance through a mutual friend, they discovered a shared love for really good burgers and agreed to put up Big Belly together. With Marc as operations manager and Mingu the culinary head, the duo grew Big Belly’s name on the bustling island for three years, until they decided to share their passion to burger lovers in Metro Manila. WAGYU PATTY. Beef patties are made with wagyu, resulting in a juicy and rich burger

