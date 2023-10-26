Biden: US-PH pact ‘ironclad’

GRITTY SPEECH. US President Joe Biden speaks about the soul of the nation, outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 1. AFPUS President Joe Biden said his country’s defense commitment to the Philippines is “ironclad” after dangerous maneuvers by Chinese vessels caused collisions with Filipino boats in the West Philippine Sea on Oct. 22.

“Just this past week, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) vessels acted dangerously and unlawfully as our Philippine friends conducted a routine resupply mission within their own—their own exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea,” he said.

Later, Biden and visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called out China for its “dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia” in the South China Sea. But China on Thursday flayed the United States for involving itself in the territorial dispute between Beijing and Manila, saying the US has no right to get involved in the problem between the two Asian countries. headtopics.com

“The US promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China’s sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines,” she said in a briefing.

“We strongly oppose destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, such as unsafe encounters at sea and in the air, the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, including interfering with routine Philippines maritime operations around Second Thomas Shoal, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation,” the statement read. headtopics.com

“We resolve to work with partners to support regional maritime security and uphold international law,” the leaders said. “The favorite Chinese narrative is that this is all a play of the United States and that we are just marionettes or puppets or lapdogs of the Americans following their playbook,” Teodoro said in a mix of English and Filipino.

