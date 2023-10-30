Biden urges Middle East leaders to consider two-state solution after war

It's one, he argues, where finally finding agreement on a long-sought two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict should be a priority.'There's no going back to the status quo as it stood on Oct. 6,' Biden told reporters, referring to the day before Hamas militants attacked Israel and set off the latest war. The White House says Biden conveyed the same message directly to Netanyahu during a telephone call this past week.

An independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza is viewed as a nonstarter by Israel's far-right government. An ineffectual Palestinian Authority controls parts of the West Bank and has little credibility with the population it governs. Meantime, a looming US presidential election could make Biden a less-than-ideal mediator in 2024.

