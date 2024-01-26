Biden Prepares for Potential Rematch Against Trump

President Joe Biden is preparing for a potential rematch against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Biden's victory in the New Hampshire primaries solidified his path to the Democratic nomination. Now, Biden aims to highlight the contrast between himself and Trump, believing that the high stakes of the election and Trump's influence on the Republican Party will appeal to voters in the center and energize his base.





