Biden: Iran leader was warned vs. attacks on US troops in Syria

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP)Washington, DC – President Joe Biden sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning against strikes on US troops amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said yesterday.

“There was a direct message relayed. That’s as far as I’m going to go,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, declining to say how it was delivered. Later Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said US forces conducted precision strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Pentagon says US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month as tensions rise in the Middle East. It blamed “Iranian-backed militia groups.” Biden told a press conference on Wednesday that he had warned Khamenei of a response if the attacks continue. headtopics.com

“My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel,” he said alongside visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Iran meanwhile warned Washington at the United Nations General Assembly over Israel’s campaign of air strikes and artillery against Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks. “I say frankly to the American statesmen and military forces who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.The United States has moved two aircraft carrier groups near Israel since the Hamas attacks in what it says is a bid to deter Iran and its allies from broadening the conflict. headtopics.com

