Biden Faces Threat of Rising Prices as Election Approaches

US President Joe Biden faces the threat of rising prices , known as ' Bidenflation ', which could impact his chances of beating Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Consumer inflation in the US has accelerated to 3.5 percent in the year to March, with gas prices and rent contributing to the rise. Inflation may become a deciding issue in the election, and its evolution will heavily influence the outcome.
This comes at a bad time for Biden, as his campaign appeared to be gaining momentum
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Poses a Threat to Joe Biden's Re-ElectionRobert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate with double-digit support, is posing a danger to Joe Biden's hopes of a second term in the White House. Polling suggests that RFK Jr. is hurting the president more than Republican challenger Donald Trump, causing concern among Democrats.
