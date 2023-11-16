Biden and Xi Meet to Ease Friction Between U.S. and China

U.S. President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence. Biden welcomed Xi at the Filoli estate in California, where they will move later for a summit of the APEC forum. Both leaders emphasized the importance of managing their relationship responsibly.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022.

