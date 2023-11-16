Biden and Xi Meet in California, Pledge to Reduce Tensions

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a high-stakes summit in California, pledging to reduce tensions between the superpowers. They held a candid and constructive discussion on bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the need to prevent competition from turning into conflict.

