‘Bidding for microgrid system devt good for 15k households’

Republic Act (RA) 11646 (Microgrid Systems Act of 2022) mandates the conduct of a competitive selection process (CSP) before a micro grid system provider can serve off-grid areas. The law also requires distribution utilities (DUs) to submit their local total electrification roadmaps and list of underserved areas.

For the initial auction, the Microgrid Service Provider (MGSP)-CSP will be scheduled within the fourth quarter of 2023 while the awarding is targeted by the first quarter of 2024. This bidding will cover 98 unserved areas and underserved areas clustered into 49 lots located in remote areas of the country. A total of 15,645 households are expected to benefit from this initial auction.

Unserved area refers to an area with no electricity access, distribution system lines, individual home system, or no connection to any microgrid system. Underserved area, on the other hand, refers to an area where electricity services are less than 24 hours served by individual home system, microgrid system or distribution utilities. headtopics.com

The agency released over the weekend the list of the areas that would be placed under the microgrid auction. The unserved and underserved areas were identified under the newly-released 2023-2032 National Total Electrification Roadmap (NTER), which is aligned with the goal of the government to achieve 100 percent household electrification by 2028.

Based on the 2020 census of population and household projections, the DOE expects that the government electrification efforts will have to cater to 3.7 million households, of which 2.7 million are within the franchise areas of electric cooperatives (ECs) requiring different electrification strategies, rationalized government subsidy and innovative implementation schemes. headtopics.com

DOTr eyes bidding for MRT 3 operationsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Naga City offers P200,000 reward for info on vote-buyingLEGAZPI CITY, Albay – The city government of Naga in Camarines Sur is offering a P200,000 reward to individuals who can give verifiable information regarding vote-buying in the barangay elections in the city on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

Wake up call to DOHAs of last week’s count, the Department of Health reported there have been more than 150,000 cases of influenza-like illness recorded nationwide. Read more ⮕

60 more OFWs set to return to the Philippines from IsraelThe Department of Migrant Workers announced on Saturday the return of 60 overseas Filipino workers along with two infants from Israel. Read more ⮕

DMW: 60 more OFWs, 2 infants to return home from Israel on MondayA fourth batch of Filipinos from Israel are scheduled to return to the Philippines on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Saturday. Read more ⮕

DENR to set up research station on Pag-asa IslandThe Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is studying plans to set up a marine research station on Pag-asa Island in the remote town of Kalayaan in Palawan. Read more ⮕