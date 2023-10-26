Bgy. chairman sa Pangasinan, utak umano sa pagpatay sa kandidato

MAYNILA — Naresolba na umano ng pulisya kaso sa pagpatay kay Arnel Flormata, tumakbong kandidato sa pagka-kapitan sa Barangay Bayaoas, Aguilar, Pangasinan, kung saan suspek umano ang kasalukuyang barangay chairman.

Sumuko sa pulis noong Miyerkoles si Jason Vicente, 32, magsasaka. Siya umano ang nagsilbing driver ng getaway tricycle na ginamit ng suspect na si Kelly Doroy Rosario, isang chief tanod at kumakandidato ring barangay kagawad.

Idinawit Rosario ang incumbent barangay chairman na si Maria Magnolia Gelido, na kumakandidato ring kapitan ng Barangay Bayaoas, bilang mastermind. Sa imbestigasyon, sinabi ni Vicente na guguluhin lamang dapat nila ang pagtitipon sa lugar, at hindi umano niya akalain na papatayin ang biktima.Nilagay sa orange alert ang Barangay Bayaoas sa ngayon kung saan lalong pinaigting ang seguridad sa lugar para sa proteksyon ng mga botante. headtopics.com

Ayun sa Comelec, bagama't kulong na ang suspek, dadaan pa rin ito sa proseso at tuloy pa rin siya bilang kandidato sa pagkakapitan hangga't hindi pa na ko-convict sa kaso.— Ulat ni Terry Aquino

