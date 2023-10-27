BFAR-7 lifts red tide alert in northern Cebu

In an advisory released on Thursday, October 26, BFAR-7 said that laboratory analysis showed that shellfish samples collected from the waters off Madridejos and Bantayan are free from toxic red tide.

Samples sent to the BFAR-National Fisheries Laboratory Division on October 24 showed that the collected shellfish were all below the Philippine Regulatory Limit for Paralytic Shellfish Poison of 60g and 100g.“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp., locally known as 'alamang,' collected from the coastal waters of Madridejos and Bantayan, Cebu are now safe for human consumption,” added the advisory.

BFAR-7 Director Mario Ruinita said they and the local government units of Bantayan and Madridejos will continue to monitor the two towns to safeguard public health and protect the shellfish industry.

