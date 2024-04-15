Beware of Credit Card Scams

Credit card scams could happen to you, especially as the world becomes an increasingly cashless global village.
Mr. Scammer went on to ask if I made such purchases and I said no. He then asked if I was in possession of my credit card. They said they needed to immediately suspend it and wanted to make sure it was in my possession – which at that point already sounded odd to me. There’s a special place in hell for these scammers. These are the people who enrich themselves at the expense of others. They would spend, invest and hire individuals to perpetuate what now seems like organized credit card fraud rings.
I talked to an undersecretary of a government agency recently who revealed that every day they get millions of hack attempts which they have so far successfully thwarted. Some hacks are done with the help of artificial intelligence.Our authorities must step up efforts to investigate, bust and prosecute these fraudsters.
It’s a wild, wild west out there with these sophisticated fraudsters consistently preying on innocent credit card users.
Credit Card Scams Digital Banking Mobile Wallets Fraudsters Online Games
