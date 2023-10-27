Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2023 honors best efforts and achievements in worldwide hospitality industry

Madam. Crystal Huyen Trang, Head of the Organizing Committee for the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards and Managing Director of Wanderlust Tips Magazine, delivered the opening remarks at the Grand Ceremony Best Hotels Resorts Awards 2023

The Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2023 organized by the leading travel magazine in the United States and Vietnam – Wanderlust Tips is pleased to honor many prestigious award categories to individuals and groups for their outstanding efforts and prominent achievements in the hospitality industry across the globe.

The Grand Ceremony of Best Hotels Resorts Awards 2023 was held on 20 October 2023 at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort (Bali, Indonesia), one of the most luxurious five-star resorts in Asia. The Indonesian government was represented by Madam. headtopics.com

Best Hotels & Resorts Awards is a prestigious annual award organized by Wanderlust Tips Travel Magazine, to recognize the efforts of hotels and resorts in the journey of providing the greatest vacations for tourists. Best Hotels & Resorts Awards is truly inspired by many meaningful career stories or journeys pursuing a passion for tourism promotion of individuals and groups working in the hotel and resort industry.. This is an annual parallel event with the.

International hotel brands and outstanding individuals celebrate the awards’ title after it is announced.attracts the presence of many representatives of tourism agencies in different countries, senior leaders from hotel groups, and influential figures in the tourism community. In addition, a series of unique performances took place throughout the party, most notably the performance of one of Asia’s leading violinists, Hoang Rob. headtopics.com

