Benedicto College Cheetahs Win with Game-Winning Shot

The Benedicto College Cheetahs found their hero in Serge Gabines who made the game-winning three-point shot to beat the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 69-67, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men's basketball, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The Cheetahs were trailing, 66-67, with five seconds remaining when Gabines was left wide open at the right wing, giving him enough time to fire the trey that lifted his team past the gutsy Mustangs.





Benedicto College Cheetahs naghari sa mga bag-ong CESAFI teamsAng Benedicto College Cheetahs mikastigo sa Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 77-52, alang sa ikaupat nilang daog sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men's Basketball Tournament niadtong Sabado sa gabii didto sa Cebu Coliseum.

Benedicto College Cheetahs complete 3-0 sweep vs fellow CESAFI newcomersThe Benedicto College Cheetahs clobbered the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 77-52, for their fourth win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

USJ-R beats Benedicto College, 55-51

Being one of the frontliners when it comes to sports, it is not surprising that a professional football club has long been awaited not only in the Cebu football community but also in the entirety of Cebu.

UV Lancers breeze through fifth straight win in CESAFIThe defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is excited to unveil its upcoming Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE CEBU) as part of the 2023 Cebu Business Months celebration at IL CORSO Lifemalls, Cebu South Coastal Road on October 20 to 21. Heralding a new era of creative entertainment in Cebu and the Visayas Region, the event will serve as a pivotal platform for artisans and innovators to converge the creative industry's growth.

