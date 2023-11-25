Benedicto College Cheetahs Win with Game-Winning Shot

The Benedicto College Cheetahs found their hero in Serge Gabines who made the game-winning three-point shot to beat the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 69-67, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men's basketball, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The Cheetahs were trailing, 66-67, with five seconds remaining when Gabines was left wide open at the right wing, giving him enough time to fire the trey that lifted his team past the gutsy Mustangs.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Benedicto College Cheetahs naghari sa mga bag-ong CESAFI teamsAng Benedicto College Cheetahs mikastigo sa Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 77-52, alang sa ikaupat nilang daog sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men's Basketball Tournament niadtong Sabado sa gabii didto sa Cebu Coliseum.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Benedicto College Cheetahs complete 3-0 sweep vs fellow CESAFI newcomersThe Benedicto College Cheetahs clobbered the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 77-52, for their fourth win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »
Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
UV Lancers breeze through fifth straight win in CESAFIThe defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »