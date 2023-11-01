Ben Diokno, Mr. Optimism

The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and AMRO+3 – all are unanimous that the Philippines will grow the fastest among its ASEAN+6 peers this year and in 2024. The budget deficit to GDP ratio will be below target in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, Diokno concedes. Gross international reserves will settle in the neighborhood of $100 billion or 7-8 months of imports and payments; the perceived doctrine is that three months’ worth of imports and payments are enough.

And thanks to government underspending, the economy grew just 5.3 percent in the first half, below the 6-7 percent low-end target. To achieve the 6 percent target for the whole 2023, GDP must grow at least 6.6 percent in the second half, a tough act, given recent developments.

In the meantime, Diokno has been aggressively promoting the Philippines as the most attractive investment destination in Asia today. He expects annual foreign direct investments averaging $12 billion beginning 2024.

At BSP, he pushed financial inclusion through digitalization. This 2023, half of retail transactions must be digital (from 20 percent in 2020) and 70 percent of Filipinos must have a bank account, from 56 percent in 2021.

For BBM, Ben’s strategy is the same: More infra which should total P8.3 trillion in spending by 2028.The just concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) is a success.

“Mall elections in select SM and Robinson’s malls were facile and incident-free. Access to parking, in-house security and the convenience and comfort of air conditioning were benefits appreciated by mall voters. It is recommended that mall voting be pursued on a nationwide level with participation of more mall operators and chains,” says PPCRV.

