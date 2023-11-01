Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

“To the newly elected barangay and SK officials, you were the ones chosen by your constituents. I hope that the trust placed in you will be reciprocated with honest and effective governance in your barangays. As the primary unit of government, the change we aspire to for the entire nation begins with you,” she added.Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan called on candidates in the BSKE, particularly the winners, to start cleaning up their campaign litter.

Some areas in the city, particularly in Sta. Cruz and Ermita districts, were indeed cleared of election paraphernalia.

At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang... A couple and two of their children died while six others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Calamba,...

