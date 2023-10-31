Beijing’s discordant tune

Recently, he described Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts to reach out to President Marcos Jr. and then-President Rodrigo Duterte as “false pretenses” since China’s harassment and intimidation of our Coast Guard and fishermen in the West Philippine Sea belie its assurances of our close ties and deep friendship.

Exactly. There is a wide gap between what China’s leaders say and what they do, and we commend our Defense Secretary for pointing this out.The Chinese president gave assurances he would look into the Philippine proposal to establish a hotline to prevent any miscommunication or an unfriendly encounter in the disputed sealane.

Teodoro’s remarks came after the latest incident, when the Chinese Coast Guard blocked in an aggressive and dangerous manner a Philippine resupply enroute to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal and caused a collision.

“Another problem with engaging with China (officials) is that they’re not transparent. We don’t know how they work, we don’t know who we’re talking to,” he said. The two sides agreed to put up the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) in 2016 as a platform for dialogue and as a confidence-building process for both sides to manage and address differences, to promote practical maritime cooperation and environmental protection, as well as enhance mutual trust and confidence.

“There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding each country’s position and intentions in the area…Both sides acknowledged the importance of addressing differences in an atmosphere of openness and cordiality to pave the way for practical cooperation and initiatives.”

