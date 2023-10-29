Beauty queens offer breast cancer awareness tips

Pia revealed that she has friends who have discovered breast cancer through routine screenings, both at an early stage and unfortunately, at a late stage.

“But unfortunately, meron din na nalalaman nila na medyo late stage na. Na medyo kailangan nilang matutukan,” she added. “And even when you think na, ‘Ah, nagpa-test, nagpa-checkup naman ako,’ (after a few years) you cannot predict how fast these cancer cells grow. From when you first detect it, it can grow like exponentially or really fast within a few months.”

“Because I have a few cysts that I am monitoring. (Fortunately) there’s nothing to be worried about but I wouldn’t know kung hindi ako nagpapatingin,” she said. “And if we think, ‘Ah wala naman sa pamilya namin or hindi namin to mamamana, ganyan, you just don’t know. Sometimes, it’s your lifestyle, sometimes it’s stress,” she further shared. headtopics.com

Michelle, on the other hand, said that cancer awareness advocacy, in general, is very personal to her because she has immediate relatives who have cervical cancer, leukemia and close family friends who had stage four breast cancer.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 recalled, “As a young girl, seeing all of these and learning about it (also in) school (taught me) about how you should really love your body to get early detection. headtopics.com

Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara and other guests also took part in the Boob Love event.

