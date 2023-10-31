Beauty queen Abbygale Arenas-de Leon shares how she found hope in her fight against breast cancer

The diagnosis came despite her living a relatively healthy lifestyle and having no history of cancer in the family. Despite the sad news, Abby was determined to fight. She didn’t perceive cancer to be a death sentence, but rather a test of strength for her to survive in the face of adversity.

Now, Abby uses her platform to serve as a beacon of hope for women in the battle against breast cancer. In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, she joins ‘Hope From Within’, a cancer advocacy campaign by healthcare company MSD in the Philippines, as its newest ambassador.Abby knew from day one that the only way to get better was to trust her doctors and follow their treatment advice.

The financial anxiety had Abby and her husband, veteran photographer Jun de Leon, navigated the possibility of selling their only home. While a house is indispensable for a middle-income family like the De Leons, Jun’s words were found reassuring by Abby.

“Neoadjuvant chemotherapy was necessary for Abby since her cancer was discovered in a locally advanced stage,” said breast oncology surgeon, Dr. Diana O. Cua. “We needed to downsize her cancer to allow us for clear margins during surgery. This also let us see if she responded well to treatments, and served as a guide for future therapies,” added Dr. Cua.Dr. Cua also explained that each breast cancer is different and unique.

Meanwhile, Abby explained that spending time with family is what cancer patients would most value if treatments allowed them to live for longer. “There’s a real need for innovative cancer care because it’s a question of tradeoffs. It’s about survival over cost. It’s quality of life over money. It’s more time spent with your loved ones over getting caught up with the challenges of cancer.” Breast cancer is a complex disease that affects various aspects of a patient’s health.

