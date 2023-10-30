Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

During her "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" guesting, Bea said it was Dominic who got more nervous in building their own family.

“I guess doon sa whole thing, not in a sense na kabado siya magpamilya. He would always tell me he is very excited to have a family with me and have kids,” she said. “Actually mas excited kami to have kids together. It’s just that I guess kinakabahan siya siyempre doon sa sunod-sunod na mga parties. He has never thrown a really big party before so I guess mas kabado siya roon,” she added.

When asked what she is praying for their upcoming wedding, Bea said: “Sana manatiling nasa center ng relationship namin si Lord to guide us." “And sana sa next chapter na papasukin namin mas lumalim ‘yung pagkakaintindihan namin at pagmamahalan namin sa isa’t isa. headtopics.com

