‘Be a true force for good’: Michelle Dee talks autism awareness for Miss Universe 2023 advocacy video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – As she gears up to compete in El Salvador in November, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee continues to use her platform to forward her autism awareness advocacy. With two brothers on the A-spectrum, the actress-beauty queen has emphasized that autism acceptance, inclusivity, and empowerment are “very close” to her heart.(ASP). In her previous pageants – Michelle was crowned Miss World Philippines 2019 and named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism in 2022 – she had been consistently raising awareness for autism.

Given her deep involvement in and connection to the autism cause, it comes as no surprise that her advocacy video also revolves around it. She has previously mentioned in past interviews that her decision to pursue the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant was because of this cause. headtopics.com

In her three-minute clip, the 28-year-old beauty queen shared that she has “poured heart out” into the video but still had much to say about her advocacy. “One in every 100 children is born with autism,” she noted, highlighting that the community should work together “towards the sustainable development goal of creating opportunities for all.”

She then told her supporters and fellow autism awareness advocates that they are not alone in the journey of supporting people on the autism spectrum, as well as their families. “Let’s be the voice for those who don’t have one. Let’s be the reason why millions of lives become empowered, and let’s be a true force for good together,” the candidate emphasized as she called for more empowering and inclusive communities. headtopics.com

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown. Read more ⮕

Michelle Dee calls Melanie Marquez 'super stage mom, my No. 1 fan'When statuesque stunner Michelle Dee competes in Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, she will have in the crowd her 'lucky charm' and her No. 1 fan, no other than her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez. Read more ⮕

Beauty queens offer breast cancer awareness tipsBeauty queens Pia Wurtzbach and Michelle Dee are strong advocates for breast cancer awareness. Read more ⮕

Conquering Miss Universe with unique brand of beautyDefining the News Read more ⮕

El Salvador ready to welcome 86 candidates for 72nd Miss Universe CompetitionIn one week, delegates will begin arriving in El Salvador for the 72nd Miss Universe competition. Read more ⮕

Nicole Borromeo talks about Miss International journeyNicole Borromeo's heart is 'filled with blessings beyond words' after finishing third runner-up in the recently concluded Miss International pageant. Read more ⮕