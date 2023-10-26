BDO Unibank elects former Sen. Drilon as independent director

FORMER Senator Franklin M. Drilon has been elected as independent director of lender BDO Unibank Inc.

Drilon is currently a director of Phinma Education Holdings Inc. and a senior counsel of ACCRA Law. The former senator also served as chairman of Philippine National Bank and as a director of Land Bank of the Philippines.

“He thus brings added perspectives on Philippine finance and banking policy, regulations and operations,” read a statement by the bank. Drilon served in two different branches of government in various capacities. In the Senate, he served as Senate president, majority leader, minority leader and chairperson of the committee on finance, as well as the committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies. headtopics.com

In the executive department, he served as executive secretary, secretary of the Department of Justice and the Department of Labor and Employment. Drilon is one of the country’s highly decorated senator having served four non-consecutive terms as senator of the Philippines.

He authored and sponsored numerous landmark laws including the GOCC Governance Act of 2011, Foreign Investments Act, Tax Incentives and Transparency Act and the Revised Corporation Code, to name a few. He also served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies. headtopics.com

