BDO’s support

BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco, one of the speakers at the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines’ (BCCP) Economic Forum, discusses significant policies, reforms and economic opportunities in the country among corporate and business leaders, economists and investment companies. BDO Capital facilitated a landmark deal in relation to the P25-billion investment of Aboitiz Infracapital Inc.

(AIC) in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the developer and operator of the award- winning Mactan Cebu International Airport. The transaction is a notable milestone in the transport and mobility sector which signifies a strong vote of confidence in the Philippine air transport industry and aims to accelerate national economic growth.5 innovative ways Home Credit became, remains PH’s no.

SC: Election body can’t take posters off private areasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Darwin G. Amojelar, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel given free license to kill—Qatar rulerDefining the News Read more ⮕

5 dead in early poll violenceDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vito Barcelo, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

NSC vows more maritime patrols in West PH SeaDefining the News Read more ⮕