Bayad, Ventaja elevate digital financial solutions for Filipinos overseas

Executives of Bayad and Ventaja on their partnership signing. They are (from lefy) Ventaja Chief Operations Officer Zaida G. Batallones, Ventaja Chief Executive Officer Vincent Paul D. Grey, Bayad President and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer, and Bayad Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer Dennis S. Gatuslao.IN an effort to make greater strides in the country’s digital payment transformation, CIS Bayad Center, Inc.

Bayad brings in Meralco, Autosweep, Easytrip, SSS, and many others biller brands in Ventaja’s mobile application called Payremit and through Ventaja’s domestic and international payment centers. With this, even Filipinos overseas can be able to help settle their families’ bills in the Philippines and regularly pay for their government contributions at the same time.

Bayad President and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer shared, “We continue to expand our payment footprint globally, as we aim to elevate the payment experience of our kababayans. Our goal is centered on boosting their financial wellbeing, as we help them seamlessly settle their families’ bills in the Philippines, and at the same time, invest for their future through government contributions. headtopics.com

“We are with Ventaja in helping OFWs strengthen their ties to home, and we highly value every story of hard work that our kababayans experience before they are able to provide for their families’ needs back home”, added Ferrer.

Ventaja President and CEO Vincent D. Grey also shared “We are thrilled and grateful for our renewed partnership with Bayad as we both maximize the opportunity to offer enhanced payment services to Filipinos overseas. This way we can further financial inclusion and help boost the country’s economic growth.” headtopics.com

For fintech institutions like Ventaja that are interested in being part of Bayad’s extensive channel network, you may send an email to partnerships@bayad.com. Bayad enables partners to attain a nationwide presence and provides end-to-end support services for efficient payment and collection processing.

The all-important first gameDefining the News Read more ⮕

BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflationDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO posted P53.9-b profit in nine monthsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Phoenix selling over P9b worth of assets to BDODefining the News Read more ⮕

Chargers escape past Foxies for franchise-best startDefining the News Read more ⮕

Chessers bag 3 golds, 2 silvers,2 bronzes in Asian Para GamesDefining the News Read more ⮕