Battle round begins in ‘The Voice Generations’

Coach Billy Crawford’s Team Bilib features the Ayta Brothers, G-CODE, Fources, and P3. Coach Chito Miranda’s Parokya ni Chito has Sorority, Twirali, Kris N’ Cha, and The Queens. Coach Julie Anne San Jose’s JulesSquad is represented by Alliyana Trio, Music & Me, Mamaland, and O Duo. Coach Stell’s Team Stellbound includes Vocalmyx, Luntayao Family, Fortenors, and Mark & Willy.

In The Battle Round, each coach will create two battles between the talents, with the winner of each battle moving on to the semi-finals. The pressure is sure to be high, as each talent will give their best to outshine their opponent and impress their coach.

Host Dingdong Dantes will help navigate the happy, but sometimes heartbreaking journeys of the talents in the competition. The Voice Generations airs every Sunday at 7:35 p.m. on GMA Network and Pinoy Hits. The program also airs at 10:45 p.m. on GTV.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: More PH talents join voice cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'The hit animated children’s series “Firebuds” is adding even more Filipino talents and characters in the cast.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militantsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: A developing battle to watchThe 2023-2024 NBA season had its first week with some good games, with the Western Conference still having the most number of contending teams, particularly the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Positioning battleDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinay voice coach at dating WCOPA champ, nagpabilib sa X Factor MaltaMALTA - Umani ng standing ovation mula sa mga hurado ang Pinay talent mentor at voice coach na si Rose Marielle Mamaclay sa audition ng X Factor Malta.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕