Battle round begins in ‘The Voice Generations’

Coach Billy Crawford’s Team Bilib features the Ayta Brothers, G-CODE, Fources, and P3. Coach Chito Miranda’s Parokya ni Chito has Sorority, Twirali, Kris N’ Cha, and The Queens. Coach Julie Anne San Jose’s JulesSquad is represented by Alliyana Trio, Music & Me, Mamaland, and O Duo. Coach Stell’s Team Stellbound includes Vocalmyx, Luntayao Family, Fortenors, and Mark & Willy.
In The Battle Round, each coach will create two battles between the talents, with the winner of each battle moving on to the semi-finals. The pressure is sure to be high, as each talent will give their best to outshine their opponent and impress their coach.
Host Dingdong Dantes will help navigate the happy, but sometimes heartbreaking journeys of the talents in the competition. The Voice Generations airs every Sunday at 7:35 p.m. on GMA Network and Pinoy Hits. The program also airs at 10:45 p.m. on GTV.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: A developing battle to watchThe 2023-2024 NBA season had its first week with some good games, with the Western Conference still having the most number of contending teams, particularly the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the defending champions Denver Nuggets.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
MLASTANDARD: Positioning battleDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕